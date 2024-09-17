Senate Considers Nominees for Command Roles, Part 1

The Senate Armed Services Committee considers the nominations of Air Force Lt. Gen. Randall Reed for promotion to general and appointment to commander of United States Transportation Command and Army Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson for promotion to general and appointment to commander of United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/U.S. Forces Korea.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 12:28
|Category:
|Briefings
|Length:
|01:29:40
|Location:
|US
