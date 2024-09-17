Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings of Blue perform at Sound of Speed Airshow

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre 

    139th Airlift Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue parachute demonstration team perform at the Sound of Speed Airshow and 139th Airlift Wing open house at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept.15, 2024.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 10:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936915
    VIRIN: 240917-F-FP794-9232
    Filename: DOD_110567766
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wings of Blue perform at Sound of Speed Airshow, by SSgt Janae Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG, Wings of Blue, parachute team

