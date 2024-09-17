The U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue parachute demonstration team perform at the Sound of Speed Airshow and 139th Airlift Wing open house at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept.15, 2024.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 10:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|936915
|VIRIN:
|240917-F-FP794-9232
|Filename:
|DOD_110567766
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wings of Blue perform at Sound of Speed Airshow, by SSgt Janae Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.