    325th SFS conduct simulated intruder arrest

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    325th Security Forces Squadron conduct a simulated intruder arrest at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sep. 11, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 09:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936913
    VIRIN: 240911-F-LY429-1001
    Filename: DOD_110567717
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 325th SFS conduct simulated intruder arrest, by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arrest
    ACC
    SFS
    Training
    Tyndall

