    Misawa Range Day 2024

    JAPAN

    09.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman William Rodriguez 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Team Misawa held its annual Range Day event, giving the local community a chance to witness how the mission at Misawa Air Base is carried out. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman William Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 01:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936890
    VIRIN: 240913-F-MK454-9001
    Filename: DOD_110567131
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: JP

    F-16
    Misawa Air Base
    Misawa
    Range Day
    Range Day 2024

