Team Misawa held its annual Range Day event, giving the local community a chance to witness how the mission at Misawa Air Base is carried out. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman William Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 01:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936890
|VIRIN:
|240913-F-MK454-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110567131
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Misawa Range Day 2024, by SrA William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
