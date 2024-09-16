U.S. Marines assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct a joint training exercise alongside members of the 16th Airlift Squadron at MacDill Air Force Base Auxiliary Field, Florida, Sept. 10, 2024. Joint exercises between the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps play a crucial role in improving interoperability by enabling both branches to integrate and synchronize their capabilities, systems, and operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 16:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936869
|VIRIN:
|240910-F-XY111-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110566302
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE AUXILIARY FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 16th Airlift Squadron, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division conduct joint training, by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.