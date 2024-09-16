Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th Airlift Squadron, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division conduct joint training

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE AUXILIARY FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct a joint training exercise alongside members of the 16th Airlift Squadron at MacDill Air Force Base Auxiliary Field, Florida, Sept. 10, 2024. Joint exercises between the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps play a crucial role in improving interoperability by enabling both branches to integrate and synchronize their capabilities, systems, and operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 16:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936869
    VIRIN: 240910-F-XY111-1001
    Filename: DOD_110566302
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE AUXILIARY FIELD, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th Airlift Squadron, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division conduct joint training, by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    Interoperability
    Air Mobility Command
    U.S. Marine Corps
    U.S. Air Force
    16th Airlift Squadron

