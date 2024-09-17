JBSA-Randolph volunteers supporting We Care Day greet morning drivers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In honor of Suicide Awareness Month, service members and civilians came together for We Care Day to spread hope, support, and encouragement across the base. We Care Day is part of the Airman Comprehensive Fitness program that focuses on suicide awareness to assure wellness through prevention, education and intervention. September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness month and Joint Base San Antonio is preparing for a multitude of activities to help with bringing attention to this public health issue. Getting the message out encouraging JBSA personnel 'to seek help' and 'support is within reach' and always available at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)