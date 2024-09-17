JBSA-Randolph volunteers supporting We Care Day greet morning drivers

In honor of Suicide Awareness Month, service members and civilians came together for We Care Day to spread hope, support, and encouragement across the base. We Care Day is part of the Airman Comprehensive Fitness program that focuses on suicide awareness to assure wellness through prevention, education and intervention. September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness month and Joint Base San Antonio is preparing for a multitude of activities to help with bringing attention to this public health issue. Getting the message out encouraging JBSA personnel 'to seek help' and 'support is within reach' and always available at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)
