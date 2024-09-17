Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA-Randolph volunteers supporting We Care Day greet morning drivers

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    In honor of Suicide Awareness Month, service members and civilians came together for We Care Day to spread hope, support, and encouragement across the base. We Care Day is part of the Airman Comprehensive Fitness program that focuses on suicide awareness to assure wellness through prevention, education and intervention. September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness month and Joint Base San Antonio is preparing for a multitude of activities to help with bringing attention to this public health issue. Getting the message out encouraging JBSA personnel 'to seek help' and 'support is within reach' and always available at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 08:44
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US

    USAF
    JBSA-Randolph
    #988
    #BeThere
    WeCareDay

