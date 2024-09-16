Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Austin Highlights the Importance of AUKUS

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III highlights the importance of AUKUS. AUKUS is an enhanced trilateral security partnership between Australia the United Kingdom, and the United States intended to strengthen the ability of each government to support security and defense interests by building on longstanding and ongoing bilateral ties.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 15:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936866
    VIRIN: 240916-D-AR128-1061
    Filename: DOD_110566259
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: US

