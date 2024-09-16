Austin Highlights the Importance of AUKUS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III highlights the importance of AUKUS. AUKUS is an enhanced trilateral security partnership between Australia the United Kingdom, and the United States intended to strengthen the ability of each government to support security and defense interests by building on longstanding and ongoing bilateral ties.