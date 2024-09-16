Ahead of the Sound of Speed Air Show, Airmen assigned to Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources (BEAR) Base installed and tested a Mobile Aircraft Arresting System (MAAS) at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base on Sept. 10, 2024. The MAAS was tested by an Air National Guard F-15 fighter aircraft to ensure proper functionality. The MAAS is a required safety measure when the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team performs during an air show. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 15:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|936860
|VIRIN:
|240910-Z-UP142-3934
|Filename:
|DOD_110566120
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, F-15 tests aircraft arresting gear, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
