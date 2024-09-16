Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15 tests aircraft arresting gear

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Ahead of the Sound of Speed Air Show, Airmen assigned to Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources (BEAR) Base installed and tested a Mobile Aircraft Arresting System (MAAS) at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base on Sept. 10, 2024. The MAAS was tested by an Air National Guard F-15 fighter aircraft to ensure proper functionality. The MAAS is a required safety measure when the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team performs during an air show. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)

