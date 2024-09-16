F-15 tests aircraft arresting gear

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ahead of the Sound of Speed Air Show, Airmen assigned to Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources (BEAR) Base installed and tested a Mobile Aircraft Arresting System (MAAS) at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base on Sept. 10, 2024. The MAAS was tested by an Air National Guard F-15 fighter aircraft to ensure proper functionality. The MAAS is a required safety measure when the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team performs during an air show. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)