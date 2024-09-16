U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, 355th Wing command chief speak about 9/11 and the importance of remembering that day and the lives lost, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 20, 2024. On September 11, 2001 the U.S. experienced a series of terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 14:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|936851
|VIRIN:
|240820-F-KQ087-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110565987
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 9/11 Rememberance, by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.