9/11 Rememberance

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, 355th Wing command chief speak about 9/11 and the importance of remembering that day and the lives lost, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 20, 2024. On September 11, 2001 the U.S. experienced a series of terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)