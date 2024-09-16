EVOC: Safe Operators on Corps Waters

The Emergency Vessel Operators Course prepares Tulsa District park rangers to pilot U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boats and watercraft.
Rangers must complete the 40-hour course, which prepares them to safely operate USACE vessels while performing their work.
On day two of EVOC, new rangers learn to properly back boat trailers, proper maintenance of Type 5 personal flotation devices, safe operation of fire extinguishers and familiarization with the various vessels they’ll likely encounter and operate. They also learn and practice the most common nautical knots they’ll need for boat operations.
On day three of the course, they practice navigating obstacles with each of the boat used at district lakes.
Due to the variety of water-based duties, from boat dock inspections to emergency response, rangers learn to maneuver both fiberglass and aluminum boats through the obstacles.
