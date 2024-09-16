Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EVOC: Safe Operators on Corps Waters

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The Emergency Vessel Operators Course prepares Tulsa District park rangers to pilot U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boats and watercraft.
    Rangers must complete the 40-hour course, which prepares them to safely operate USACE vessels while performing their work.
    On day two of EVOC, new rangers learn to properly back boat trailers, proper maintenance of Type 5 personal flotation devices, safe operation of fire extinguishers and familiarization with the various vessels they’ll likely encounter and operate. They also learn and practice the most common nautical knots they’ll need for boat operations.
    On day three of the course, they practice navigating obstacles with each of the boat used at district lakes.
    Due to the variety of water-based duties, from boat dock inspections to emergency response, rangers learn to maneuver both fiberglass and aluminum boats through the obstacles.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 15:02
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

