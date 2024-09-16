Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Reed 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    Footage from the Sunset Showdown Weapons Load Competition at Kingsley Field, Klamath Falls, in Oregon. September 7, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 13:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936846
    VIRIN: 240907-Z-HS861-1001
    Filename: DOD_110565831
    Length: 00:08:04
    Location: OREGON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunset Showdown 2024, by TSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

