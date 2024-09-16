Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Sound of Speed Air Show & Open House

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    The 139th Airlift Wing and city of St. Joseph hosted the 2024 Sound of Speed Air Show & Open House at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 14-15, 2024. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team was the lead act. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Andrew Rivera)

    air national guard
    thunderbirds
    airshow

