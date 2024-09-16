The 139th Airlift Wing and city of St. Joseph hosted the 2024 Sound of Speed Air Show & Open House at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 14-15, 2024. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team was the lead act. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Andrew Rivera)
|09.14.2024
|09.16.2024 14:28
|Package
|936837
|240914-Z-NR050-3041
|DOD_110565790
|00:02:21
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|2
|2
