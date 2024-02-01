Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Spay and Neuter Clinic in Yap

YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 6, 2024) – New Zealand Defense Force Veterinarian Capt. Catherine Hayward, of the Defense Health Directorate, deployed in support of Pacific Partnership 2024-2 and a team of U.S. Army Soldiers of the 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support, conduct a spay and neuter clinic in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Sept. 6, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)
|09.05.2024
|09.16.2024 02:44
|Package
|936804
|240906-N-GC639-5001
|DOD_110564917
|00:02:15
|YAP, FM
|0
|0
