Educators Take Flight: Oregon National Guard Hosts Bosslift in Southern Oregon

Oregon Army National Guard's Det. 1, B Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion hosted a bosslift for local educators on September 14, 2024, at Medford Airport. The event, coordinated with Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), featured a CH-47 Chinook flight along the Southern Oregon coast, passing over Gold Beach and Brookings. This bosslift, the first in Southern Oregon in over a decade, aimed to strengthen community ties and showcase the Guard's aviation capabilities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)