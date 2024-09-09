Oregon Army National Guard's Det. 1, B Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion hosted a bosslift for local educators on September 14, 2024, at Medford Airport. The event, coordinated with Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), featured a CH-47 Chinook flight along the Southern Oregon coast, passing over Gold Beach and Brookings. This bosslift, the first in Southern Oregon in over a decade, aimed to strengthen community ties and showcase the Guard's aviation capabilities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2024 14:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|936779
|VIRIN:
|240914-Z-ZJ128-1002
|PIN:
|240914
|Filename:
|DOD_110564244
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|MEDFORD, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Educators Take Flight: Oregon National Guard Hosts Bosslift in Southern Oregon
