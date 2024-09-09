Soldiers compete at the 2024 Ohio Army National Guard Combatives Tournament at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2024. The tournament highlights the discipline, resilience and tactical prowess inherent in the Guard, strengthening force readiness and unit cohesion.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2024 12:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936773
|VIRIN:
|240914-Z-A3541-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110564140
|Length:
|00:11:17
|Location:
|PORT CLINTON, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 Ohio Army National Guard Combatives Tournament B-Roll, by SGT Max Elliott, SPC Michael Baumberger, SGT Karl Mason, PFC Jolie Pagan and SGT Katherine Slayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ohio
Army National Guard
Camp Perry