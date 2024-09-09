Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Ohio Army National Guard Combatives Tournament B-Roll

    PORT CLINTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. Max Elliott, Spc. Michael Baumberger, Sgt. Karl Mason, Pfc. Jolie Pagan and Sgt. Katherine Slayman

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers compete at the 2024 Ohio Army National Guard Combatives Tournament at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2024. The tournament highlights the discipline, resilience and tactical prowess inherent in the Guard, strengthening force readiness and unit cohesion.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 12:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936773
    VIRIN: 240914-Z-A3541-3001
    Filename: DOD_110564140
    Length: 00:11:17
    Location: PORT CLINTON, OHIO, US

    Ohio

    Army National Guard

    Camp Perry

