    D.C. National Guard reflects on Hispanic Heritage Month

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    National Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, marks a time to showcase and honor the many contributions Hispanic Americans have made to the Defense Department and the nation. This year's theme, "Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together," coincides with important dates in many communities and encompasses independence days for several Latin American countries. Members of the D.C. National Guard describe what the month means to them. Whether serving in the military or contributing through our civilian workforce, their dedication and service are deeply appreciated. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

