D.C. National Guard reflects on Hispanic Heritage Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936772" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

National Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, marks a time to showcase and honor the many contributions Hispanic Americans have made to the Defense Department and the nation. This year's theme, "Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together," coincides with important dates in many communities and encompasses independence days for several Latin American countries. Members of the D.C. National Guard describe what the month means to them. Whether serving in the military or contributing through our civilian workforce, their dedication and service are deeply appreciated. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)