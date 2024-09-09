Ohio National Guard Soldiers and Airmen compete at The Adjutant General's 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship at Camp Perry Joint Training Center, in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 11-14, 2024. The TAG Matches enable service members to concentrate solely on marksmanship training under competitive conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Katelin Uhinck, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
Interview 1:
Lt. Colonel Bret Gould
State Safety Officer, Ohio Army National Guard
Interview 2:
Sgt. Nicholas Mcalister
Human Resources Specialist
Special Troops Command, Joint Forces Headquarters-Ohio
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2024 10:29
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|936767
|VIRIN:
|240915-Z-A3541-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110563845
|Length:
|00:08:09
|Location:
|PORT CLINTON, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Adjutant General’s 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship (A-Roll/Interviews), by SGT Katelin Uhinck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
