    The Adjutant General’s 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship (A-Roll/Interviews)

    PORT CLINTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. Katelin Uhinck 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Ohio National Guard Soldiers and Airmen compete at The Adjutant General's 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship at Camp Perry Joint Training Center, in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 11-14, 2024. The TAG Matches enable service members to concentrate solely on marksmanship training under competitive conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Katelin Uhinck, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Interview 1:
    Lt. Colonel Bret Gould
    State Safety Officer, Ohio Army National Guard

    Interview 2:
    Sgt. Nicholas Mcalister
    Human Resources Specialist
    Special Troops Command, Joint Forces Headquarters-Ohio

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Location: PORT CLINTON, OHIO, US

    Ohio National Guard
    National Guard
    Camp Perry
    TAG Matches
    The Adjutant General’s 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship

