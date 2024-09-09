Ohio National Guard Soldiers and Airmen compete at The Adjutant General's 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship at Camp Perry Joint Training Center, in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 11-14, 2024. The TAG Matches enable service members to concentrate solely on marksmanship training under competitive conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Katelin Uhinck, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2024 10:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936766
|VIRIN:
|240915-Z-A3541-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110563788
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|PORT CLINTON, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ohio National Guard service members compete in The Adjutant General’s 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship, by SGT Katelin Uhinck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.