    Army Golden Knights fly at Airshow London to celebrate 100 years of Royal Canadian Air Force

    LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA

    09.14.2024

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Ryan O’Rourke and Staff Sgt. Nicholas Orozco of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly in an advanced canopy maneuver at the Airshow London on 14 September 2024. The jump was part of several parachute jumps performed in London, Ontario. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Denniston)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.14.2024 19:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936757
    VIRIN: 240914-A-ID671-6017
    Filename: DOD_110563362
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: LONDON, ONTARIO, CA

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Golden Knights fly at Airshow London to celebrate 100 years of Royal Canadian Air Force, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Golden Knights
    Ontario
    U.S. Army Parachute Team
    Soldiers
    Army
    Airshow London

