Sgt. 1st Class Ryan O’Rourke and Staff Sgt. Nicholas Orozco of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly in an advanced canopy maneuver at the Airshow London on 14 September 2024. The jump was part of several parachute jumps performed in London, Ontario. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Denniston)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2024 19:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936757
|VIRIN:
|240914-A-ID671-6017
|Filename:
|DOD_110563362
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|LONDON, ONTARIO, CA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Army Golden Knights fly at Airshow London to celebrate 100 years of Royal Canadian Air Force, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
