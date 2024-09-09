Army Golden Knights fly at Airshow London to celebrate 100 years of Royal Canadian Air Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. 1st Class Ryan O’Rourke and Staff Sgt. Nicholas Orozco of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly in an advanced canopy maneuver at the Airshow London on 14 September 2024. The jump was part of several parachute jumps performed in London, Ontario. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Denniston)