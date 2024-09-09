1st Cavalry Division Band supports opening ceremony of Market Garden 80

Sgt. Cary Anderson, a percussionist with the 1st Cavalry Division Band, shares his personal experience of performing a new original music composition for the opening ceremony of the 80th Commemoration of Operation Market Garden in North Brabant, Netherlands, Sept. 13, 2024. The Dutch commemorate Operation Market Garden with parades, reenactments and educational programs. These activities honor the bravery of both the soldiers and the civilians involved. (U.S. Army video by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)
