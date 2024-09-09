Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Cavalry Division Band supports opening ceremony of Market Garden 80

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH BRABANT, NETHERLANDS

    09.13.2024

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Cary Anderson, a percussionist with the 1st Cavalry Division Band, shares his personal experience of performing a new original music composition for the opening ceremony of the 80th Commemoration of Operation Market Garden in North Brabant, Netherlands, Sept. 13, 2024. The Dutch commemorate Operation Market Garden with parades, reenactments and educational programs. These activities honor the bravery of both the soldiers and the civilians involved. (U.S. Army video by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.14.2024 13:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 936741
    VIRIN: 240913-A-XE319-3943
    Filename: DOD_110563126
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: NORTH BRABANT, NL
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division Band supports opening ceremony of Market Garden 80, by 1SG Jessica Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WWII
    First Team
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    MarketGardenWWII

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download