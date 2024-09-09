Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    130th Engineer Brigade conducts breach training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Brandenburg 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers with the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, conduct breach training with Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and Marines with the 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental) on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 29, 2024. The purpose of this joint training was to enhance the Joint Force’s ability to plan and execute military operations while improving capabilities and building combat ready formations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 20:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936726
    VIRIN: 240829-A-JK517-2931
    Filename: DOD_110562738
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th Engineer Brigade conducts breach training, by SFC Joshua Brandenburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint
    8th TSC
    Breach
    Urban Warfare
    Breach Training
    130thEngineerBrigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download