130th Engineer Brigade conducts breach training

Soldiers with the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, conduct breach training with Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and Marines with the 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental) on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 29, 2024. The purpose of this joint training was to enhance the Joint Force’s ability to plan and execute military operations while improving capabilities and building combat ready formations.