U.S. Airman 1st Class Dmarques Norman and Airman 1st Class Will Martin, both crew chiefs assigned to the 857th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, talk about how rescued flash flood victims at Zion National Park, Utah, Sept. 13, 2024. Norman, Martin and five other Nellis Airmen were honored in a coining ceremony for their heroic actions and exemplifying the Air Force's core values of integrity first, service before self and excellence in all we do. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Tan)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 17:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936716
|VIRIN:
|240912-F-OA359-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110562276
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|NELLIS AFB, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Nellis Airmen save Zion flash flood victims, by A1C Elizabeth Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.