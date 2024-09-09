Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nellis Airmen save Zion flash flood victims

    NELLIS AFB, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Tan 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Airman 1st Class Dmarques Norman and Airman 1st Class Will Martin, both crew chiefs assigned to the 857th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, talk about how rescued flash flood victims at Zion National Park, Utah, Sept. 13, 2024. Norman, Martin and five other Nellis Airmen were honored in a coining ceremony for their heroic actions and exemplifying the Air Force's core values of integrity first, service before self and excellence in all we do. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Tan)

    This work, Nellis Airmen save Zion flash flood victims, by A1C Elizabeth Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nellis AFB
    Zion
    flash flood
    857th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

