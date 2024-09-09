Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armed Forces Day

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers from 181st Infantry Brigade (MFTB) show humvee and LMTV displays and speak with visitors during Armed Forces Day at Fort McCoy, WI, May 18, 2024. Armed Forces Day is an opportunity for units, like the 181st IN BDE (MFTB) who partners with Reserve Component units to advise, assist, train, to display their jobs and capabilities to the public to foster understanding of their role while developing a relationship with the community. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 13:37
    TAGS

    Humvee
    1st Army
    OC
    LMTV
    181st MFTB
    Eagels

