U.S. Soldiers from 181st Infantry Brigade (MFTB) show humvee and LMTV displays and speak with visitors during Armed Forces Day at Fort McCoy, WI, May 18, 2024. Armed Forces Day is an opportunity for units, like the 181st IN BDE (MFTB) who partners with Reserve Component units to advise, assist, train, to display their jobs and capabilities to the public to foster understanding of their role while developing a relationship with the community. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 13:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936685
|VIRIN:
|240518-A-QI027-1091
|Filename:
|DOD_110561647
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Armed Forces Day, by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.