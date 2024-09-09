video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers from 181st Infantry Brigade (MFTB) show humvee and LMTV displays and speak with visitors during Armed Forces Day at Fort McCoy, WI, May 18, 2024. Armed Forces Day is an opportunity for units, like the 181st IN BDE (MFTB) who partners with Reserve Component units to advise, assist, train, to display their jobs and capabilities to the public to foster understanding of their role while developing a relationship with the community. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Avery Cunningham)