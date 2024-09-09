Travis AFB Video Outro (KC-10 Extender)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Travis Air Force Base, California, is under the operational control of Air Mobility Command (AMC), located in Solano County, California, and known as the "Gateway to the Pacific." The base's host unit, the 60th Air Mobility Wing, is the largest wing in the Air Force's Air Mobility Command, with a versatile fleet of C-5A Galaxies, KC-10 Extenders, KC-46 Pegasus and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.



This video outro was created for 60th Air Mobility Wing video products. This one specifically was for the KC-10 Extender farewell ceremony. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)