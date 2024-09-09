Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Travis AFB Video Outro (KC-10 Extender)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Travis Air Force Base, California, is under the operational control of Air Mobility Command (AMC), located in Solano County, California, and known as the "Gateway to the Pacific." The base's host unit, the 60th Air Mobility Wing, is the largest wing in the Air Force's Air Mobility Command, with a versatile fleet of C-5A Galaxies, KC-10 Extenders, KC-46 Pegasus and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.

    This video outro was created for 60th Air Mobility Wing video products. This one specifically was for the KC-10 Extender farewell ceremony. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 11:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936679
    VIRIN: 240913-F-IP635-1001
    Filename: DOD_110561356
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB Video Outro (KC-10 Extender), by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travis Air Force Base
    KC-10 Extender
    60th Air Mobility Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download