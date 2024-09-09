This video highlights upcoming events for members of Team Kirtland at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., for the week of Sept. 9-13. The video mentions topics such as: AFA, Gravity events, a Civil Air Patrol open house, Mental Health First Aid classes, and the 377 MDG and BX Pharmacies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 12:01
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|936678
|VIRIN:
|240730-F-ST571-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110561355
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Weekly Teki Update- Week of Sept. 13, by A1C Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.