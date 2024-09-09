Human-Machine Teaming is the integration of human performance with machine performance to synergistic effect, extending the cognitive and/or physical capabilities of the human operator. Human-Machine Teaming requires an intentional stance toward designing for flexibility, considering interdependence within task contexts, and the use of human-centered design to understand, structure, and enable human-machine symbiosis over time. (U.S. Air Force video by Bradley Bowman)
|09.13.2024
|09.13.2024 10:06
|Package
|936669
|240913-F-HW161-1002
|DOD_110561111
|00:01:47
|OHIO, US
|0
|0
