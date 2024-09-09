Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Human Machine Teaming

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Video by Bradley T Bowman 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Human-Machine Teaming is the integration of human performance with machine performance to synergistic effect, extending the cognitive and/or physical capabilities of the human operator. Human-Machine Teaming requires an intentional stance toward designing for flexibility, considering interdependence within task contexts, and the use of human-centered design to understand, structure, and enable human-machine symbiosis over time. (U.S. Air Force video by Bradley Bowman)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 10:06
    Location: OHIO, US

    AFRL
    Technology
    USAF
    Human-Machine Teaming
    science: HMT

