    Gen. Langley Visits Camp Lemonnier

    DJIBOUTI

    09.09.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Chauncey Reed 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Key leaders from U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) visited Camp Lemonnier to engage with U.S. troops deployed in Africa. The delegation, led by Gen. Michael Langley, commander of AFRICOM, included Maureen Farrell, deputy assistant secretary of defense for African affairs; Brig. Gen. Rose Keravuori, deputy director of intelligence (J2) at AFRICOM; and Maj. Gen. Claude K. Tudor Jr., director of operations (J3) at AFRICOM.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 09:53
    Location: DJ

    Camp Lemonnier Djibouti

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    AFRICOM
    Horn of Africa
    East Africa
    CJTF-HOA

