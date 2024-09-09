Gen. Langley Visits Camp Lemonnier

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Key leaders from U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) visited Camp Lemonnier to engage with U.S. troops deployed in Africa. The delegation, led by Gen. Michael Langley, commander of AFRICOM, included Maureen Farrell, deputy assistant secretary of defense for African affairs; Brig. Gen. Rose Keravuori, deputy director of intelligence (J2) at AFRICOM; and Maj. Gen. Claude K. Tudor Jr., director of operations (J3) at AFRICOM.