Gen. Langley Visits Camp Lemonnier

Key leaders from U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) visited Camp Lemonnier to engage with U.S. troops deployed in Africa. The delegation, led by Gen. Michael Langley, commander of AFRICOM, included Maureen Farrell, deputy assistant secretary of defense for African affairs; Brig. Gen. Rose Keravuori, deputy director of intelligence (J2) at AFRICOM; and Maj. Gen. Claude K. Tudor Jr., director of operations (J3) at AFRICOM.
