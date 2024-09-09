Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Cavalry Regiment E2B Training: Week 1 Review

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    09.13.2024

    Video by Pfc. Richard Morgan 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Sands, assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, is interviewed during an Expert Infantry Badge/Expert Soldier Badge (E2B) training at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, September 10, 2024. From Sept. 23 to Sept. 27, Soldiers from across the 2nd Cavalry Regiment will attempt to earn the Expert Infantry Badge or Expert Soldier Badge (E2B), depending on each individual’s job title. Soldiers must successfully complete various physical and mental tasks such as an expert physical fitness assessment, day and night land navigation, weapons, medical and patrol procedures, and a 12-mile ruck march. These events are the key enabler to molding the force into professionals, while stressing commitment to every Soldier's individual development. The purpose of E2B is to create skilled Soldiers at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout various units in the Army. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Richard Morgan)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 10:37
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE

    This work, 2nd Cavalry Regiment E2B Training: Week 1 Review, by PFC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

