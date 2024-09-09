2nd Cavalry Regiment E2B Training: Week 1 Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Sands, assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, is interviewed during an Expert Infantry Badge/Expert Soldier Badge (E2B) training at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, September 10, 2024. From Sept. 23 to Sept. 27, Soldiers from across the 2nd Cavalry Regiment will attempt to earn the Expert Infantry Badge or Expert Soldier Badge (E2B), depending on each individual’s job title. Soldiers must successfully complete various physical and mental tasks such as an expert physical fitness assessment, day and night land navigation, weapons, medical and patrol procedures, and a 12-mile ruck march. These events are the key enabler to molding the force into professionals, while stressing commitment to every Soldier's individual development. The purpose of E2B is to create skilled Soldiers at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout various units in the Army. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Richard Morgan)