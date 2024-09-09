Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Market Garden 80th Anniversary

    MESCH, NETHERLANDS

    09.12.2024

    Video by Sgt. Austin Robertson 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    The opening ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden is held in Mesch, Netherlands, Sept. 12, 2024. Operation Market Garden took place in September of 1944 and was the beginning of the liberation of the Netherlands by the Allied forces in Europe. The ceremony included speeches by Dutch dignitaries, musical performances, and distinguished visitors such as U.S. World War II veterans and the King and Queen of the Netherlands. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Robertson)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 07:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936644
    VIRIN: 240912-A-UG798-1001
    Filename: DOD_110560731
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: MESCH, NL

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    WWII80inEurope
    MarketGardenWWII

