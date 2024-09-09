Operation Market Garden 80th Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The opening ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden is held in Mesch, Netherlands, Sept. 12, 2024. Operation Market Garden took place in September of 1944 and was the beginning of the liberation of the Netherlands by the Allied forces in Europe. The ceremony included speeches by Dutch dignitaries, musical performances, and distinguished visitors such as U.S. World War II veterans and the King and Queen of the Netherlands. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Robertson)