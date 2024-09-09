USAFE-AFAFRICA, Estonian civil engineers train on crater repair

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Civil engineers from U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa share skills on repairing airfield damage with members of Estonia Air Force from August 25th to 30th, 2024, at Amari Air Base, Estonia. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nicholas McMillan, 435th Construction and Training Squadron NCO in charge of pavement and equipment, talked about the purpose of the event. Air Force Staff Sgt. Evan Shrouds, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron structural craftsman, expressed how enthusiastic all the participants were. (U.S. Department of Defense video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Krystal England)