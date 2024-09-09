Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army announces 12 projects in disadvantaged communities

    BIRDSPRINGS, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Video by Orville Collins 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    On Aug. 29, the Navajo Nation’s Birdsprings community received some welcome news, as Michael Connor, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, announced the chapter’s bridge was selected as the first of 12 projects across the nation that will be 100-percent federally funded under a new pilot program.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 19:10
    Location: BIRDSPRINGS, ARIZONA, US

    Navajo Nation
    South Pacific Division
    Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works)
    Los Angele District
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineeers
    Birdsprings Chapter Navajo Nation

