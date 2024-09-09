Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Cadet. Kevin Blanco Highlights Collaboration in Line Fire Response

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. Joaquin Vasquez-Duran 

    40th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Cadet. Kevin Blanco, stationed with the 330th Military Police Company and a member of the UCLA Mighty Bruin Battalion, discusses his experience working alongside local law enforcement and CalFire during the Line Fire response in California. In the video, Cadet. Blanco highlights the establishment of tactical control points and collaboration with agencies such as the California Highway Patrol and the Sheriff's Department to ensure public safety. 'It's a great experience just to know how we all come together to help support the community in need,' says Blanco.
    (Video by Sgt. Joaquin D. Vasquez-Duran.)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 22:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 936606
    VIRIN: 240911-A-SV080-1420
    Filename: DOD_110559859
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Cadet. Kevin Blanco Highlights Collaboration in Line Fire Response, by SGT Joaquin Vasquez-Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    California National Guard
    Fires
    California
    National Guard
    330th Military Police

