U.S. Army Cadet. Kevin Blanco Highlights Collaboration in Line Fire Response

U.S. Army Cadet. Kevin Blanco, stationed with the 330th Military Police Company and a member of the UCLA Mighty Bruin Battalion, discusses his experience working alongside local law enforcement and CalFire during the Line Fire response in California. In the video, Cadet. Blanco highlights the establishment of tactical control points and collaboration with agencies such as the California Highway Patrol and the Sheriff's Department to ensure public safety. 'It's a great experience just to know how we all come together to help support the community in need,' says Blanco.

(Video by Sgt. Joaquin D. Vasquez-Duran.)