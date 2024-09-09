Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 120: Bombers Directorate

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    In this “Leadership Log”, Big. Gen. Erik N. Quigley, Bombers program executive officer, talks about his vision for the Directorate and principles he wants team members to follow. Quigley assumed command of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s (AFLCMC) Bombers Directorate in April 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)

