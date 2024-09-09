In this “Leadership Log”, Big. Gen. Erik N. Quigley, Bombers program executive officer, talks about his vision for the Directorate and principles he wants team members to follow. Quigley assumed command of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s (AFLCMC) Bombers Directorate in April 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 19:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:16:08
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 120: Bombers Directorate, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bombers PEO discusses priorities, leadership principles in Leadership Log discussion (PODCAST)
