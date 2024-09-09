MacDill stays ready

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 6th Medical Group conducts a public health emergency exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 04, 2024. Public health emergency drills are crucial for ensuring medical staff are prepared for a wide range of scenarios. The 6th MDG focused on infectious disease response during the exercise to evaluate and enhance their response strategies, communication, and overall effectiveness in supporting the mission at MacDill. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)