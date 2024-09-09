Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill stays ready

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    The 6th Medical Group conducts a public health emergency exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 04, 2024. Public health emergency drills are crucial for ensuring medical staff are prepared for a wide range of scenarios. The 6th MDG focused on infectious disease response during the exercise to evaluate and enhance their response strategies, communication, and overall effectiveness in supporting the mission at MacDill. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 16:44
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    This work, MacDill stays ready, by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    emergency exercise
    Public Health Emergency
    pharmacy exercise
    infectious disease response

