    Biden Lays Wreath at 9/11 Memorial

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., honor those lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks during a wreath-laying ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 16:04
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 936589
    Filename: DOD_110559543
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: US

