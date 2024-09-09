President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., honor those lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks during a wreath-laying ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 16:04
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|936589
|Filename:
|DOD_110559543
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Biden Lays Wreath at 9/11 Memorial, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.