SERVICE ABROAD | COMMITMENT TO SELF

When Carlos was serving in the U.S. Army on Active
Duty, he was always curious to see if it were possible
to achieve more as an athlete and business owner in
South Korea. But he wasn't ready to end his military
service yet. For trailblazers looking to do more than
one career, to satisfy multiple passions, Carlos shares
how the Army Reserve is able to help him achieve all
that he can be.
The "Service Abroad" Campaign highlights Army Reserve Soldiers who live and or serve abroad.
U.S. Army Reserve Video Directed by 1LT Tim Yao,
filmed by SGT Colton Huston
