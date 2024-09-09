Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SERVICE ABROAD | COMMITMENT TO SELF

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.07.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    When Carlos was serving in the U.S. Army on Active
    Duty, he was always curious to see if it were possible
    to achieve more as an athlete and business owner in
    South Korea. But he wasn't ready to end his military
    service yet. For trailblazers looking to do more than
    one career, to satisfy multiple passions, Carlos shares
    how the Army Reserve is able to help him achieve all
    that he can be.

    The "Service Abroad" Campaign highlights Army Reserve Soldiers who live and or serve abroad.

    U.S. Army Reserve Video Directed by 1LT Tim Yao,
    filmed by SGT Colton Huston

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 14:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936573
    VIRIN: 240407-A-KJ871-1001
    Filename: DOD_110559229
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: KR

    This work, SERVICE ABROAD | COMMITMENT TO SELF, by 1LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KOREA
    TIM YAO
    usarmarketing
    SERVICE ABROAD
    20X

