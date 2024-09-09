SERVICE ABROAD | COMMITMENT TO SELF

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



When Carlos was serving in the U.S. Army on Active

Duty, he was always curious to see if it were possible

to achieve more as an athlete and business owner in

South Korea. But he wasn't ready to end his military

service yet. For trailblazers looking to do more than

one career, to satisfy multiple passions, Carlos shares

how the Army Reserve is able to help him achieve all

that he can be.



The "Service Abroad" Campaign highlights Army Reserve Soldiers who live and or serve abroad.



U.S. Army Reserve Video Directed by 1LT Tim Yao,

filmed by SGT Colton Huston