Coast Guard rescues 11 Haitian migrants left stranded by smugglers on Monito Island, Puerto Rico

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon Over the Horizon boat rescues 11 Haitian migrants Sept. 7, 2024, who were left stranded by smugglers on Monito Island, Puerto Rico in the Mona Passage. The survivors consist of six men and five women, who were transported to Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, where they were received and assisted by Ramey Sector U.S. Border Patrol Agents. (U.S. Coast Guard video edited by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Rodriguez)