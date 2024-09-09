Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 11 Haitian migrants left stranded by smugglers on Monito Island, Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    09.07.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon Over the Horizon boat rescues 11 Haitian migrants Sept. 7, 2024, who were left stranded by smugglers on Monito Island, Puerto Rico in the Mona Passage. The survivors consist of six men and five women, who were transported to Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, where they were received and assisted by Ramey Sector U.S. Border Patrol Agents. (U.S. Coast Guard video edited by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 13:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936565
    VIRIN: 240907-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110559011
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: PR

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Sector San Juan
    Mona Passage
    Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon
    Unlawful maritime migration

