    Walter Reed's 4th Annual SCORE Survey

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Video by Quinton Lyons 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Director, U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin provides a quick recap on last year's SCORE survey and an update on Walter Reed's upcoming 4th annual SCORE Survey, September 4, 2024. The 4th Annual Score Survey will begin on September 16th and conclude on October 18th. (DOD Video by Quinton Lyons)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 11:58
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

