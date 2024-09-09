Building a Stronger Team: Inclusion & Equality

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936545" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ever wondered how to navigate a challenging workplace situation? SSG Madison Kluenker is an Equal Opportunity leader at Irwin Army Community Hospital. In this informative video, she discusses the different types of complaints, the process for filing them, and the importance of creating an inclusive environment. If you have a workplace EO concern, reach out to your local EOL for assistance.



Music title "In Search of Solitude" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.