Ever wondered how to navigate a challenging workplace situation? SSG Madison Kluenker is an Equal Opportunity leader at Irwin Army Community Hospital. In this informative video, she discusses the different types of complaints, the process for filing them, and the importance of creating an inclusive environment. If you have a workplace EO concern, reach out to your local EOL for assistance.
Music title "In Search of Solitude" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 11:07
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|936545
|VIRIN:
|240911-O-JU906-2407
|Filename:
|DOD_110558372
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Building a Stronger Team: Inclusion & Equality, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military Equal Opportunity