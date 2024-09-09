Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building a Stronger Team: Inclusion & Equality

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Ever wondered how to navigate a challenging workplace situation? SSG Madison Kluenker is an Equal Opportunity leader at Irwin Army Community Hospital. In this informative video, she discusses the different types of complaints, the process for filing them, and the importance of creating an inclusive environment. If you have a workplace EO concern, reach out to your local EOL for assistance.

    Music title "In Search of Solitude" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 11:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 936545
    VIRIN: 240911-O-JU906-2407
    Filename: DOD_110558372
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    This work, Building a Stronger Team: Inclusion & Equality, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Equal Opportunity

    TAGS

    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division
    Equal Opportunity Leader
    Army Medicine

