USS Carney: A Destroyer at War

The Sailors aboard the USS Carney demonstrated extraordinary skill and bravery as they intercepted and shot down multiple Houthi drones over the Red Sea in October 2023.



In a completely unexpected and rapidly escalating situation, their fast action and precise execution of training were key to protecting both the ship and vital maritime routes. Operating in one of the world’s most strategically important regions, their actions were a powerful reminder of the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to ensuring global security and stability.



This video features interviews with crewmembers on their historic combat deployment.



(U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney, Kashif Basharat, Dan West, and MC2 Theodore Lee)