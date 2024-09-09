Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carney: A Destroyer at War

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Video by Kashif Basharat, Petty Officer 2nd Class Theodore Lee and Austin Rooney

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    The Sailors aboard the USS Carney demonstrated extraordinary skill and bravery as they intercepted and shot down multiple Houthi drones over the Red Sea in October 2023.

    In a completely unexpected and rapidly escalating situation, their fast action and precise execution of training were key to protecting both the ship and vital maritime routes. Operating in one of the world’s most strategically important regions, their actions were a powerful reminder of the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to ensuring global security and stability.

    This video features interviews with crewmembers on their historic combat deployment.

    (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney, Kashif Basharat, Dan West, and MC2 Theodore Lee)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 10:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936530
    VIRIN: 240912-N-RT381-1002
    Filename: DOD_110558237
    Length: 00:09:57
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    This work, USS Carney: A Destroyer at War, by Kashif Basharat, PO2 Theodore Lee and Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    missile
    combat
    operations
    antiterrorism
    warship
    terror
    terrorism
    red sea
    drones
    launch
    destroyer
    war
    uss carney
    houthi
    houthis
    navy combat

