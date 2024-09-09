Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with Lt. Gen. John Healy: 920th RQW Executes Ocean Rescue

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Jacob Keenum 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Healy, Chief of Air Force Reserve and Commander, Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) describes a medical airlift by the 920th Rescue Wing in support of a critically injured person aboard a cruise ship 600 nautical miles off the coast of Florida Feb. 15, 2022. Courtesy video by Hyundai Air & Sea Show.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 10:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936527
    VIRIN: 240815-F-JQ052-2732
    Filename: DOD_110558216
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with Lt. Gen. John Healy: 920th RQW Executes Ocean Rescue, by Jacob Keenum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air show
    AFRC
    920th Rescue Wing

