Today Camp Darby first responders joined with local Italian first responders to commemorate 9/11. This annual ceremony honors the lives lost on September 11, 2021, and ensures their sacrifice will never be forgotten. Camp Darby, Italy, Sep 11, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 10:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936526
|VIRIN:
|240912-A-IG394-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110558202
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 9/11 Commemoration Event, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.