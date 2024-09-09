Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Commemoration Event

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    09.11.2024

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Today Camp Darby first responders joined with local Italian first responders to commemorate 9/11. This annual ceremony honors the lives lost on September 11, 2021, and ensures their sacrifice will never be forgotten. Camp Darby, Italy, Sep 11, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 10:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936526
    VIRIN: 240912-A-IG394-1001
    Filename: DOD_110558202
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: LIVORNO, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Commemoration Event, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    9/11
    Patriot Day
    U.S Army
    Camp Darby
    TSAE
    Southern European Task Force
    RTSD South
    StrongEurope
    U.S.ArmyEurope
    USAG Italy
    7ATC
    IMCOM Europe
    StrongerTogether

