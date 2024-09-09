Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Director On Demand

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    U.S. Navy Captain Melissa Austin, Director of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, introduces "Director on Demand" on September 10, 2024. This system, developed by Capt. Austin, is designed to address questions, suggestions, and concerns from staff. (DOD video by Ricardo Reyes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 10:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936519
    VIRIN: 240906-D-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_110558095
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Director On Demand, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Walter Reed
    WRNMMC
    Director on Demand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download