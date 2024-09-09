U.S. Navy Captain Melissa Austin, Director of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, introduces "Director on Demand" on September 10, 2024. This system, developed by Capt. Austin, is designed to address questions, suggestions, and concerns from staff. (DOD video by Ricardo Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 10:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936519
|VIRIN:
|240906-D-EC642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110558095
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Director On Demand, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.