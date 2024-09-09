U.S. Marines and marines from Argentina, Chile, Columbia, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Peru, conduct an amphibious raid during UNITAS 2024.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 07:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936512
|VIRIN:
|240909-M-KI947-1731
|Filename:
|DOD_110558001
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|CL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Amphibious Raid: UNITAS 2024, by LCpl Payton Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.