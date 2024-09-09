Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Amphibious Raid: UNITAS 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHILE

    09.10.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marines and marines from Argentina, Chile, Columbia, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Peru, conduct an amphibious raid during UNITAS 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 07:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936512
    VIRIN: 240909-M-KI947-1731
    Filename: DOD_110558001
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: CL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Amphibious Raid: UNITAS 2024, by LCpl Payton Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    multinational
    Maritime
    Raid
    UNITAS
    UNITASChile2024
    MFS UNITAS 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download