SY 24 | B-Roll: 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Conduct CBRN-response Training

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the 31st MEU, and Republic of Korea Marines assigned to Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, conduct a CBRN response drill as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Yeongcheon-ri, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)