U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the 31st MEU, and Republic of Korea Marines assigned to Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, conduct a CBRN response drill as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Yeongcheon-ri, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 07:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936510
|VIRIN:
|240905-M-AS577-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110557923
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|YEONGCHEON-RI, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SY 24 | B-Roll: 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Conduct CBRN-response Training, by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.