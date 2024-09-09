Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SY 24 | B-Roll: 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Conduct CBRN-response Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YEONGCHEON-RI, SOUTH KOREA

    09.05.2024

    Video by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the 31st MEU, and Republic of Korea Marines assigned to Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, conduct a CBRN response drill as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Yeongcheon-ri, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 07:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936510
    VIRIN: 240905-M-AS577-2001
    Filename: DOD_110557923
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: YEONGCHEON-RI, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SY 24 | B-Roll: 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Conduct CBRN-response Training, by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    15th MEU
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    CBRN
    Joint Force
    ssang yong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download