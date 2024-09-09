U.S. Marines from the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea, participate in the 74th Incheon Landing ceremony and parade to celebrate their victory in Incheon, South Korea, on September 11, 2024. MARFORK is the U.S. Marine Corps service component for United States Forces Korea and the United Nations Command. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dean Gurule)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 03:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936478
|VIRIN:
|240911-M-HA226-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110557725
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|INCHEON, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: MARFORK Marines March in74th Incheon Landing Victory Ceremony, by Cpl Dean Gurule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
