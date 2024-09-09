Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: MARFORK Marines March in74th Incheon Landing Victory Ceremony

    INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA

    09.11.2024

    Video by Cpl. Dean Gurule 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marines from the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea, participate in the 74th Incheon Landing ceremony and parade to celebrate their victory in Incheon, South Korea, on September 11, 2024. MARFORK is the U.S. Marine Corps service component for United States Forces Korea and the United Nations Command. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 03:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936478
    VIRIN: 240911-M-HA226-2001
    Filename: DOD_110557725
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: INCHEON, KR

    TAGS

    USFK
    Incheon
    MARFORK
    ROKMC
    ROK Marine Corps
    USMCnews

