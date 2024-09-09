B-Roll: MARFORK Marines March in74th Incheon Landing Victory Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Marines from the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea, participate in the 74th Incheon Landing ceremony and parade to celebrate their victory in Incheon, South Korea, on September 11, 2024. MARFORK is the U.S. Marine Corps service component for United States Forces Korea and the United Nations Command. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dean Gurule)