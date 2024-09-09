Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Fest 2024 B-roll

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.08.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    An F-35A Lightning II, F-16 Fighting Falcon and a F-15 Strike Eagle perform an aerial demonstration during Misawa Air Fest at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2024. The Air Fest serves as a symbol of friendship, cooperation and shared goals between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 19:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936460
    VIRIN: 240908-F-NU460-1001
    Filename: DOD_110557299
    Length: 00:07:28
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Misawa Air Fest 2024 B-roll, by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    F-15
    F-35
    Air Fest

