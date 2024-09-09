An F-35A Lightning II, F-16 Fighting Falcon and a F-15 Strike Eagle perform an aerial demonstration during Misawa Air Fest at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2024. The Air Fest serves as a symbol of friendship, cooperation and shared goals between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 19:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936460
|VIRIN:
|240908-F-NU460-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110557299
|Length:
|00:07:28
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Misawa Air Fest 2024 B-roll, by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.