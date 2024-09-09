On Aug. 29, the Navajo Nation’s Birdsprings community received some welcome news, as Michael Connor, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, announced the chapter’s bridge was selected as the first of 12 projects across the nation that will be 100-percent federally funded under a new pilot program.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 19:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936456
|VIRIN:
|240910-A-CM245-1213
|Filename:
|DOD_110557282
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|BIRDSPRINGS, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army announces 12 projects in disadvantaged communities, by Orville Collins, identified by DVIDS
