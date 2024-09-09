USS Carl Vinson hosts 9/11 Remembrance 5K Run

240911-N-RU001-1001SAN DIEGO (Sept. 11, 2024) Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) participate in a 5k run onboard Naval Air Station North Island in remembrance of 9/11. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micheal Mensah)
|09.11.2024
|09.11.2024 18:29
|B-Roll
|936451
|240911-N-RU001-1001
|DOD_110557190
|00:00:44
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
