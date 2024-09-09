Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson hosts 9/11 Remembrance 5K Run

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Micheal Mensah 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    240911-N-RU001-1001SAN DIEGO (Sept. 11, 2024) Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) participate in a 5k run onboard Naval Air Station North Island in remembrance of 9/11. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micheal Mensah)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 18:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936451
    VIRIN: 240911-N-RU001-1001
    Filename: DOD_110557190
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson hosts 9/11 Remembrance 5K Run, by PO2 Micheal Mensah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

