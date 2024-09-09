B-roll highlighting Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936434" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FRCE performs phased depot maintenance, planned maintenance intervals, integrated maintenance concepts, modernizations, conversions, overhaul or in-service repair on the AV-8B and TAV-8B Harriers, the MV-22 and CV-22 Osprey, the AH-1Z Viper, the Air Force UH-1N Huey, the UH-1Y Venom, the CH-53E Super Stallion, and MH-53E Sea Dragon, the F/A-18A-D Hornet, the F/A-18E-F Super Hornet, the F-35A/B/C Lightning II, and the H-60 Seahawk. The depot is also the depot repair point for the drive and rotary systems of the MQ-8B Fire Scout.

The FRCE overhauls, assembles and tests a number of aircraft engines, including the F402 (AV-8B and TAV-8B), the T400 Reduction Gearbox (UH-1N), the T64 (CH-53E, and MH-53E), and the T58-400B (Presidential VH-3D Sea King). The depot is also establishing capability on the F-35B Lift System, T408 (H-53K King Stallion), and T700 (CT7-8A6 Presidential VH-92A).

FRCE is the only Navy facility able to perform depot-level maintenance on the auxiliary power unit (APU) and gas turbine compressor (GTC) engines on the F/A-18, AV-8, V-22, E-2 Hawkeye, C-2 Greyhound, KC-135 Stratotanker, H-53, H-47 Chinook, and H-60.

The depot is the preferred repair source for all Navy and Marine Corps rotor blades, providing the resources to support complete life cycle engineering and logistics for current and future rotor blades. It is also equipped with advanced composite and plating facilities.

FRCE has the capability to repair nearly 20,000 distinct aircraft components, ranging from the repair of intricate circuit cards and instruments to the overhaul and testing of main gearboxes. This support covers a vast array of many types, models, and series of aircraft.

FRCE also provides worldwide aeronautical engineering, logistics, and program management support in both the maintenance and design fields, and works side-by-side with FRCE production artisans developing and refining overhaul, repair, test and troubleshooting procedures. Engineers and logisticians at FRCE support all vertical lift aircraft for the Navy and the Marine Corps, as well as the C-130 Hercules, the RQ-21 and selected components.

The command's customers include all Navy and Marine Corps aviation activities, 30 foreign nations, five Air Force activities, three Army activities, and two federal agencies.